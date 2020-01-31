Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 342,980 QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,614,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.59% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 127.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $125,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $57.90 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

