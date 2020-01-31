Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,268 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.02% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,347,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,704 shares in the company, valued at $694,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 397,183 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $9,500,617.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock worth $122,967,978. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $19.46 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

