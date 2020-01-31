Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $34.80 Million Investment in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,634,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,796,000. BellRing Brands makes up about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 4.15% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $22.63 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

