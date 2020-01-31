Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.07% of Meritage Homes worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.76.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

