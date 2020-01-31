Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 36,800 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.92% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 441,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

MNR stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.