Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.44. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,367. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

