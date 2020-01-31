Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.73% of Cogent Communications worth $22,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

