Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.48% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

TRHC stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,381,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

