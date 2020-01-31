Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $33.47 Million Position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,572,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,471,000. BellRing Brands accounts for 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 3.99% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,368,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,796,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of BRBR opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

