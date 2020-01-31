Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Hits $4.41 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $14,187.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,086,961 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange, Livecoin, xBTCe, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

