Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EBS stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 136,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 788.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $166,890.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth approximately $19,579,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 211.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 218.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 551.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 170,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

