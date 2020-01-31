Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 55,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.17. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. GMP Securities cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

