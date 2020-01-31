Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERII. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,013. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $568.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 4.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $349,329.86. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,461. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

