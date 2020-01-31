ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €12.75 ($14.83) and last traded at €12.75 ($14.83), with a volume of 81323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.92 ($15.02).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

