Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The stock has a market cap of $816.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.