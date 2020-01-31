Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 384,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

