Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Several other analysts have also commented on EFSC. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after buying an additional 69,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

