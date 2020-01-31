Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

EPD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

