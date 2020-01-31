Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Sells $124,152.56 in Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. Analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. Svb Leerink cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

