EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.43.

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $71.53. 44,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,967. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

