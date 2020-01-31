Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $96.41 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

