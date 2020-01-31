Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

