Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 764,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.