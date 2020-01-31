Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CorVel by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $77,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $952,575 over the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

