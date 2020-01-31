Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

NYSE NUE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Nucor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nucor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Nucor by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

