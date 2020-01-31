Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $262.89 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,760,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

