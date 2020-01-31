Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBCP. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

