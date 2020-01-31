Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

EQR stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $7,512,690. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.