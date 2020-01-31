ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

ERBA Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:ERBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.26. ERBA Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 77,508 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ERBA Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERBA Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.