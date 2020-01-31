Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.74-14.14 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.74-$14.14 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.13. 1,170,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $265.37 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.14.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

