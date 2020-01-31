ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93, approximately 826 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.3821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.08%. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.