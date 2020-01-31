Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Update

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 1,654,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,391. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after acquiring an additional 761,653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 111,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.