Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,000.

In other 89bio news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 575,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $26.65. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29. 89bio has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($29.43). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -35.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

