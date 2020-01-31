Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Atlantica Yield worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

AY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.68. 16,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -158.91 and a beta of 0.52. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

