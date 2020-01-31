Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,782,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 409,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 69,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,301. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

