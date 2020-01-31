Eventide Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,679,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,930,000 after acquiring an additional 254,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inphi by 529.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

