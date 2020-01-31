Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 76,634 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 128,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,292. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

