Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.7% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $58,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.71. 179,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

