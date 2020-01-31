Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.61. 269,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,429. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5,804.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 416,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $23,257,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

