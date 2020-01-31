Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 269,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

