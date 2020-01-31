Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,560 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,560 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 285.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $12,290,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

CLF opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.