Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after buying an additional 761,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,017,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,317,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 7,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 1,777,621 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 572,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBL opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

