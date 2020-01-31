Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KEM stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

