Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $384,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,356.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,957 shares of company stock worth $6,664,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $52.35 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

