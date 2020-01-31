Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $28.02 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

