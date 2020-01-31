Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 62.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter valued at $9,199,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAT stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

