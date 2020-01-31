Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 117,291 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.