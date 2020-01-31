Evermore Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 130,488 shares during the period. Scorpio Bulkers makes up approximately 8.2% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $36,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

SALT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

