Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. 164,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,620. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

