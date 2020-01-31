Evrim Resources (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Evrim Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 29,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 22,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

About Evrim Resources (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

